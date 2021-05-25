Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Price Reaches $0.0357 on Exchanges (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market capitalization of $20.49 million and $1.87 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00065939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.37 or 0.00894296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.55 or 0.09314935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Profile

MCI is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Musiconomi is a decentralized platform that allows artists, DJs, bloggers, promoters, listeners, and other entrepreneurial music enthusiasts to share and promote music. MIC it an Ethereum-based utility token used as the payment mechanism within the Musiconomi's platform. MIC is also used as a reward for users that contribute to the ecosystem. It is also used as a ‘staking’ mechanism whereby token holders are able to access tools and features of the platform. “

