National Bank Holdings Co. (NBHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

National Bank has increased its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

National Bank stock opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

