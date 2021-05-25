National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 4,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 23,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, Bank of America raised National Bank of Greece from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

