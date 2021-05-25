National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives $68.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,453. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.75%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

