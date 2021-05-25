National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 78.75%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

