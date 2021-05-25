Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,575 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.