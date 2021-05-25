Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,464.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $981,043 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

