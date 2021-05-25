Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,348 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Truist boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of AMN opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $94.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,098 shares of company stock worth $4,116,924. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

