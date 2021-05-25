Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.19 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Insperity by 3.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Insperity by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSP. Truist raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,935. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSP opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

