Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,778 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,092,000 after purchasing an additional 140,218 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 446,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 259,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 114.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 242,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after acquiring an additional 129,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 101.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 121,821 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. On average, analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

