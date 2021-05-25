Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,565 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Exponent by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

EXPO stock opened at $92.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

