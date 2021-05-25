NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock.

NWG has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 240.83 ($3.15).

NatWest Group stock remained flat at $GBX 202.90 ($2.65) during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,274,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,904,652. The company has a market capitalization of £23.49 billion and a PE ratio of -57.97. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 196.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.57.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders have purchased 95,234 shares of company stock valued at $274,415 in the last ninety days.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

