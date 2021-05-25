Navalign LLC Invests $9.77 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.3% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,635,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.78. 109,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,198. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

