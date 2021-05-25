NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.39 on June 11th

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP stock opened at GBX 88.48 ($1.16) on Tuesday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a one year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.20.
