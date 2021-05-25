NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.39 on June 11th

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP stock opened at GBX 88.48 ($1.16) on Tuesday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a one year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.20.

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

