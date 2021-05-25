NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NPCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $22.00 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

In other news, General Counsel Irina Ridley acquired 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $39,984.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank M. Fischer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,947. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

