NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on NPCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $22.00 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $27.38.
About NeuroPace
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.