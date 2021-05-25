New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 613.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDU. Citigroup raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $19.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.02.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

