New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of New York Community Bancorp worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

Several research firms have commented on NYCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

