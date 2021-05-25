NEXT.coin (NEXT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,205.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $719.21 or 0.01882462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.55 or 0.00456877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000732 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004285 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

