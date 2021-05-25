NFTX Price Tops $66.64 on Major Exchanges (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $31.29 million and $2.48 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $66.64 or 0.00174793 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00066207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.66 or 0.00941288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.06 or 0.09753658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

