Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Hits Market Cap of $10.59 Million

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and $527,104.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00066930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.49 or 0.00934494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.99 or 0.09796250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

