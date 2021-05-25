NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE has a 52-week low of $93.44 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.67 and its 200 day moving average is $136.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.