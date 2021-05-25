Ninety One North America Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 1,157.9% during the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,876 shares of company stock valued at $21,983,340 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $394.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.65.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

