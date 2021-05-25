Ninety One North America Inc. Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $257.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.27. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.38.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.