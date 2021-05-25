Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,361.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,286.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,990.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

