Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,854 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.16% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $104,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KL has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

