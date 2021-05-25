Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,928,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 62,296 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $89,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $1,919,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $6,579,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

