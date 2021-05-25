Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,492 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

