Ninety One UK Ltd Has $21.67 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $21,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,838,000 after buying an additional 261,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,998 shares of company stock valued at $16,624,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $604.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.24 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $588.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.42.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

