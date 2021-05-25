Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 220,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,699,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $252.78 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

