Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 11,014 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,806,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,014 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $56,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
DXC opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $37.75.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.
Read More: Balance Sheet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).
Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.