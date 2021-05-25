Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 1,402,778 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,803,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,402,778 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.49% of Ally Financial worth $81,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 371.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 194,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 153,208 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 603.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

