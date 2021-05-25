Ninety One UK Ltd Takes Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 523,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,910,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,064 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21.
Several brokerages recently commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
