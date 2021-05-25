Ninety One UK Ltd Takes Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 523,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,910,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,064 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

