Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,402,778 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $81,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 371.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 194,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 153,208 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 603.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

