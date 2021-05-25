Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $14.36 on Tuesday, hitting $216.83. 566,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,209. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.56 and its 200 day moving average is $199.53. Nordson has a 52 week low of $174.59 and a 52 week high of $223.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

