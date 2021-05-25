Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.Nordson also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.20-$7.50 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.00.

NDSN stock traded up $12.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.00. 5,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.53. Nordson has a 1-year low of $174.59 and a 1-year high of $223.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

