Northcoast Research Weighs in on Monro, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Monro in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Monro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $63.09 on Monday. Monro has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,030,000 after acquiring an additional 224,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Monro by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after acquiring an additional 104,668 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Monro by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 918,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monro by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

