Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at CSFB

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by research analysts at CSFB from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.85.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of TSE NPI traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.04. The company had a trading volume of 237,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.66. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$29.70 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The firm has a market cap of C$9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.51.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.7438858 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.