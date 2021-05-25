Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.73.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $372.18 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $378.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

