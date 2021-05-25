Northstar Group Inc. Acquires 144 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.96.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.68. The company had a trading volume of 43,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

