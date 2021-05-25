Northstar Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 364,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.99. 51,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,526. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

