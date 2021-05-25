Northstar Group Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.44. 34,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.38. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

