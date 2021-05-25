Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.75. 328,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,214,477. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $236.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

