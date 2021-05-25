Northstar Group Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Visa by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 241,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $51,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $229.55. 103,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,018,069. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

