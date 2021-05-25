Northstar Group Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

BBN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

