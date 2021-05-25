Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.06. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $645,916.00. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,693 shares of company stock worth $2,155,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 53.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 78,612 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $750,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 85.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 164.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after buying an additional 196,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,585. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

