Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Acquires A$49,940.54 in Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) insider Peter Margin acquired 10,426 shares of Nufarm stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.79 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,940.54 ($35,671.81).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.61.
About Nufarm
Further Reading: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.