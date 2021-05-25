Numis Securities Reiterates Reduce Rating for Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 530.50 ($6.93).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of SHB traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 588 ($7.68). 1,098,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,917. The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 631.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 589.84. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a one year high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.