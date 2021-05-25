NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NVA traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.94. 6,291,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663.98 million and a PE ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.66. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$3.08.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

