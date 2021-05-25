nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 42.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,152,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 345,288 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NVT traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $31.44. 7,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,569. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,187,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

