Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 2,175 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 179.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.05. The company had a trading volume of 168,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.32 and its 200-day moving average is $286.70. The company has a market capitalization of $339.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.07.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.